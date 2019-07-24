Jul 24, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the TF1 Group 2019 First Half Results presentation.



Gilles Christian GÃ©rard PÃ©lisson - TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SA-Chairman&CEO



Good afternoon, Philippe and I are very pleased to welcome you on this first semester 2019, very good results call. We want to -- so if we move to Page 3, we wanted to emphasize how much our results and this very good performance confirm that our strategy is delivering very strong results.



When I say good strong results we're talking about great contents, and we are believers in great contents, which delivers great ratings and strong profitability. You will see that particularly on the broadcasting side, but also on the way the 2 businesses, which are Newen and Unify are developing.



On the first slide, we picked up a few figures,