Q3 2020 Television Francaise 1 SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Philippe Denery - TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ©anonyme-EVP of Finance&Procurement



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us. I hope you are all well. In this very specific context, TF1 remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of all staff and stakeholders. The TF1 group has adapted its work organization to the current environment to ensure business continuity. And we'll keep on adapting its process and work organization, if necessary and in line with decision which could be taken by our government.



I will start with the main key points and a summary of our results for the first 9 months of '20, then I will be happy to take questions. After first half year '20 significantly impacted by COVID-19 crisis, 9 months