Jul 28, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the TF1 Group conference call. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Gilles Pelisson, CEO; and Philippe Denery, CFO. Gentlemen, please go ahead.
Gilles Christian Gerard Pelisson - TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ©anonyme-Chairman&CEO
Good morning to all of you. I'm very happy to share with you these very good results of our first year 2021, following a very nontypical 2020. The presentation will be in 3 parts: coming back on the highlights of this first semester and the activity review; then, going over with Philippe on the financial results; and then, sharing the growth perspective that we see ahead of us.
First of all, we have decided to adapt our presentation and merge the digital activity following some reorganization within the group that I wish to do to bring together the ad sales activity of Unify closer to our main ad sales team, meaning for that, that the
Half Year 2021 Television Francaise 1 SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...