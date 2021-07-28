Jul 28, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Gilles Christian Gerard Pelisson - TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ©anonyme-Chairman&CEO



Good morning to all of you. I'm very happy to share with you these very good results of our first year 2021, following a very nontypical 2020. The presentation will be in 3 parts: coming back on the highlights of this first semester and the activity review; then, going over with Philippe on the financial results; and then, sharing the growth perspective that we see ahead of us.



First of all, we have decided to adapt our presentation and merge the digital activity following some reorganization within the group that I wish to do to bring together the ad sales activity of Unify closer to our main ad sales team, meaning for that, that the