Q3 2021 Television Francaise 1 SA Earnings Call Transcript

Philippe Denery



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us. I will start with the main key points and then give an overview of our results for the first 9 months of '21, then I will be happy to take questions as usual.



Let's move to the financial results for the first 9 months of '21. The TF1 Group posted strong results for the first 9 months of '21, thanks to the combination of a positive trend in the TV ad market, the strong demand for content as far as our production business is concerned and cost control in line with our expectations.



Group revenues stand at EUR 1,651 million. They are up by 21% compared to the first 9 months of '20,