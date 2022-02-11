Feb 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm in charge of Investor Relations for TF1 Group. It's a real pleasure for me to welcome you today for TF1 Group results. Remember, you can ask your questions after the presentation via the website or via the phone line. I'd like to give the floor now to Gilles Pelisson, CEO and Chairman of the group.



Gilles Christian Gerard Pelisson - TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ©anonyme-Chairman&CEO



Hello, good morning, everyone. It's a real pleasure for me to be meeting with you today for the presentation of 2021 financial results. In spite of a fairly complicated year yet again due to COVID, it nonetheless was a very good year for our group.



Our presentation is going to, of course, first of all, say that we've booked results and successes in our operations, very, very sound and strong, both in our core business, which is Media business, but also in production with Newen