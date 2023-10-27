Oct 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to the TF1 2023 Q3 and 9 Months Results Call. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). I will now hand you over to your host, Pierre Len Gerard, Vice President of Finance, Strategy and procurement to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Pierre-Alain Gerard - TF1 SA - EVP of Finance, Strategy & Procurement
Thank you, Laura. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us on this morning's call, where we will be presenting results for the first 9 months and the third quarter of 2023. On today's agenda, a review of our activities, followed by a deeper dive into our financial results and finally, a reminder of our outlook and strategy.
Let's begin with the key highlights of the period on Slide 4. First, increased audiences in key -- in our key commercial targets, reinforcing our leadership position and notably driven by record viewing figures for the Rugby World Cup. Second, media advertising revenues, which were up by
Q3 2023 Television Francaise 1 SA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...