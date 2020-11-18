Fleetwood Corp Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 01:30AM GMT

Phillip Ashley Campbell - Fleetwood Corporation Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen or for some of you will be afternoon. My name is Phillip Campbell and I am the Chair of Fleetwood Corporation Limited and will chair today's meeting. Welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting. As we have a quorum, I'll declare the meeting open.



It is indeed a strange world we are living in at the moment, where we have been forced into a virtual meeting. Let's hope this is not the new normal and trust everything will go okay today. We've done a lot of rehearsing of this over the last couple of days. So our trusted technology works well.



I'm very pleased to introduce you to your directors and to some of the senior executives of the company. Joining me from Melbourne on my right is Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Risk Committee, Martin Monro. I'd like to welcome Martin to this -- his first Fleetwood AGM. Mark Southey, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, is joining us from New South Wales. And joining us for the Perth office is