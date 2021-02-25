Half Year 2021 Fleetwood Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

welcome to the Fleetwood Limited 2021 Half Year Results Conference Call.



Andrew Wackett, Chief Financial Officer.



Andrew Wackett - Fleetwood Limited - Interim CEO, CFO & Joint Company Secretary



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us today.



My name is Andrew Wackett, and I'm the Interim CEO and CFO of Fleetwood.



We're mindful that we are at the point end of reporting season, so we'll try and keep this presentation fairly brief.



Before we start, I'd like to make a couple of acknowledgments. Firstly, I'd like to recognize Phillip Campbell, who is stepping down as Chairman tomorrow and retiring from the Board after 4.5 years. I would also like to pay tribute to Brad Denison, who stepped down as Managing Director in November. I've only been in the interim seat for a short time, so obviously what we are reporting today is very much thanks to the hard work contributed by