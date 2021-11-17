Fleetwood Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

John Walter Klepec - Fleetwood Limited - Chair of Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and for those over here in the West, good morning, and welcome to the 2021 AGM of Fleetwood Limited. My name is John Klepec, and I'm the Chair of Fleetwood Limited. We have a quorum, so I declare the meeting open.



I will start by outlining a few procedural matters before giving a formal address. Today's meeting is being held online via the Lumi platform. This allows shareholders, proxyholders and guests to attend the meeting virtually and watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxyholders have the ability to ask questions and submit votes. We hope to be in a position to hold a hybrid AGM next year which allow for a crossover between the traditional physical meetings and this, a virtual meeting. But given the current government-mandated restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided virtual AGM was the most inclusive forum for meeting this particular year.



I would like to start by outlining some of the procedural matters associated with this meeting,