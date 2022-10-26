Fleetwood Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

John Klepec -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2022 AGM of Fleetwood Limited. My name is John Klepec, and I'm the Chair of the Fleetwood Limited Company.



With restrictions now easing, we thought it was prudent to take a hybrid approach and keep the online version going whilst we revert back to the traditional person-to-person approach to AGMs.



I'll begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people, who are the traditional custodians of the Eora country. We pay our respects to elders past, present and emerging and also acknowledge traditional custodians, the many lands that we're meeting from online today.



We have a quorum, and I declare the meeting open.



With me today is our Board. Bruce Nicholson, our Managing Director and CEO; Jeff Dowling, our Non-Exec Director and Chair of the Audit Committee; Adrienne Parker, Non-Exec Director and Chair of the Nominations and Diversity Committee; Mark Southey, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Rem Committee; and on the end there, Martin Monro, our Non