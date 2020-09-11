Sep 11, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation Cape Town

Sep 11, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Estienne de Klerk

Growthpoint Properties Limited - CEO of South Africa & Director

* Leon Norbert Sasse

Growthpoint Properties Limited - Group CEO & Director

* Neil Schloss

Growthpoint Properties Limited - Head of Asset Management of Retail

* Paul Kollenberg

Growthpoint Properties Limited - Head of Asset Management- Office Sector



Leon Norbert Sasse - Growthpoint Properties Limited - Group CEO & Director



All right. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the annual results presentation for Growthpoint properties for the year ended 30 June 2020. I'm assuming all of you have seen the information that was put out in the press yesterday, and we have obviously uploaded all the different presentations in the SENS announcement: The annual financial statements, the investor analyst presentation and more on our website. So I'm assuming that, for those of you who