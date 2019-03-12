Full Year 2018 Galenica AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Galenica. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Felix Burkhard, CFO, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.
Felix Burkhard - Galenica AG - CFO
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Felix Burkhard, I'm the CFO of Galenica. I cordially welcome you to this conference call of Galenica's Full Year Results 2018. Jean-Claude ClÃ©menÃ§on, our CEO, will first discuss our business performance in 2018. In the second part, I will take you through the financial results. After that, we will be happy to answer your questions.
With that, I hand over to Jean-Claude.
Jean-Claude ClÃ©menÃ§on - Galenica AG - CEO
Thank you, Felix. Ladies and gentlemen, Galenica 2018, in a challenging market environment, we once again proved that we are well prepared for the future. 2018 was again a challenging year,
