Half Year 2020 Galenica AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Felix Burkhard - Galenica AG - CFO & Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I cordially welcome you to the telephone conference on Galenica's Half Year Results 2020. In the first part, we will present you the highlights and the key figures. After that, we will be happy to answer your questions. By we, I mean our new CEO, Marc Werner; and myself, Felix Burkhard, the CFO.



With that, I hand over to Marc.



Marc Werner - Galenica AG - CEO



Thank you, Felix. Ladies and gentlemen, also from my side, I would like to welcome you at this conference. As Felix mentioned, this is my first conference with Galenica, and I'm very much looking forward to this [excellent result].



I will start with a few key figures on the first half year, not just the usual numbers, but also some specific numbers from COVID-19. Then I would like to say a few personal words about my first month at Galenica and, to conclude, give an insight into the current strategic considerations and work.



So let's start. COVID-19 accelerated our business development in