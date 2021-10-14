Galenica AG Investor Day Transcript

Oct 14, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Felix Burkhard - Galenica AG - CFO & Head of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Interlaken. Welcome at home in the offices in front of your screens. Welcome to the Galenica Investor Day, an omnichannel Investor Day, physically here in beautiful Interlaken, but also online, different channels linked together. I'm delighted that so many of you participate today on and offline.
We have put together an interesting program in the morning, our CEO starts with the strategic overview, followed by several presentations regarding our strategic programs and initiatives. After each block of presentations, you will have the opportunity to ask questions.
So thanks for making the most of this opportunity with some good questions. After the presentations in the morning and the short lunch break, there is an interesting visit to the Bichsel laboratories in the afternoon.
Now let us start with our CEO, Marc Werner.
Marc Werner - Galenica AG - CEO
Ladies and gentlemen, my colleagues and I are extremely pleased that so many of you can attend today.
