Full Year 2021 Galenica AG Earnings Call(English) Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



I pass the floor to Marc Werner now.



Marc Werner - Galenica AG - CEO



Dear ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you to our media and analytic conference here. And I also welcome you to our digital conference online to today's meeting. I am really happy to be able to have an on-site physical meeting. I talked things over coffee. And we mentioned that very often we haven't seen each other never or only with a mask -- with a face mask and -- or online.



So we are so happy that we are able to talk to each other without a vaccination passport, so that we really are having a physical meeting for once. I should also like to now start this conference by mentioning a topic that is not really very optimistic. We are all stunned and terrified by the current war of Ukraine.



We follow the daily dreadful news powerlessly. The whole world is helpless in the face of these events. Galenica is trying to help as much as it can within its own means. And we want to do so quickly and in a targeted fashion on the ground, together with the suppliers and other