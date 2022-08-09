Half Year 2022 Galenica AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Felix Burkhard - Galenica AG - CFO & Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I cordially welcome you to the conference call on Galenica's Half Year Results 2022. We can once again present very good results.



In the first part of today's call, we will comment on a few highlights and on the key figures. After that, we will be happy to answer your questions.



To start, I now hand over the floor to Marc.



Marc Werner - Galenica AG - CEO



Thank you, Felix. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our Half-year Call 2022, the first half-year in which we have regained a bit of normality after 2 years of pandemic. This means that the corona-related extraordinary additional sales, such as self-tests and COVID-19 vaccinations, have declined sharply.



On the other hand, people are on the move again, and customer flows at high-frequency locations have increased again. Demand for products whose sales have softened in the last 2 years due to corona have also risen again. Because protective measures have been lifted, there has been an increase in