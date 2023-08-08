Half Year 2023 Galenica AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Felix Burkhard - Galenica AG - CFO & Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, I cordially welcome you to the presentation of the half year results 2023. Exactly 5 months ago at the Annual Media Conference, I summarized the 2022 results with this picture. A picture with the message, we continue our path and are far away from having reached our destination. And of course, the path only goes in one direction, upwards. As a follow-up and to illustrate the half year results, 2023, I have chosen the following image.



The message, we continue our path and are far away from having reached our destination remains unchanged. In the first half of 2023, however, we had to accept a short, a descent decline in results, which is due to one-off special factors. However, we are convinced that after this small step backwards, our path will continue to go in only one direction, upwards.



Before I present the results in detail, Marc will now share with you the highlights and strategic progress we have made in the first half of the year. At the end of our presentations, you will have the opportunity to ask your