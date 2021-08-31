Half Year 2021 Gazprom PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Alexandr Sergeyevich Ivannikov - Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom - Head of Department 816



Good afternoon, colleagues. I'm Alexander Ivannikov, and I'm Head of the Finance and Economic Department at PJSC Gazprom. I'm happy to welcome you at this conference call and webcast to announce Gazprom's IFRS results for the second quarter of 2021. Here at this conference call with us, we have Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee and Chief Accountant of PJSC Gazprom, Mikhail Rosseev as well as representatives of key departments at Gazprom, Gazprom Export and Gazprom Neft.



Presentation for this conference call is available at the company's website. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that Page 3 of the presentation contains important information pertaining to forward-looking statements, which may be made during this call.



Before we proceed with the financials, I would like to share some of our successes and the nonfinancial elements of the company's operations and namely in the field of ESG and sustainable development. Speaking of the environmental part of ESG. In the second