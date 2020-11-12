Q3 2020 Geox SpA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 04:35PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Geox Group 9 Months 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato, Vice President of the group -- of Grupo Geox. Please go ahead, sir.



Enrico Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman



Regarding the performance in the first 9 months 2020, was strongly affected by the pandemic. Since the very start of this exceptional situation, Geox has taken all the necessary measures to protect both its people and its solid financial position. Thanks to the efficiency of these measures, we are now able to deal with the current situation in our organized way and look confidently towards the future.



Sales have gradually begun to recover in the third quarter, following the reopening of our stores with positive performance being recorded in August, thanks to the summer sales. However, in October, new store closures began to be imposed due to the worsening of the