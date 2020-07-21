Half Year 2020 Georg Fischer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Andreas MÃ¼ller - Georg Fischer AG - CEO, President & Head of Corporate Development



Welcome, and thank you for joining our half year conference call. Present on our side are our CFO, Mads Joergensen; Head of Investor Relations, Daniel BÃ¶siger; Head of Corporate Communications, Beat RÃ¶mer; and myself, Andreas MÃ¼ller, CEO.



Let's turn to Slide 2. GF achieved a solid performance amidst the turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Governmental lockdowns affected our end markets across the world. The global automotive market as well as the machine tool industry were hit the hardest. However, GF was able to partially mitigate these effects through its well-diversified group portfolio and well-balanced