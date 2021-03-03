Full Year 2020 Georg Fischer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2021 / 12:45PM GMT

Andreas MÃ¼ller - Georg Fischer AG - CEO, President & Head of Corporate Development



Welcome, and thank you for joining our annual conference. Present on our side are Mads Joergensen, our CFO; and Daniel BÃ¶siger, Head of Investor Relations; myself, Andreas MÃ¼ller, CEO.



Today, we will present our business results 2020, followed by the financial statements presented by our CFO, Mads Joergensen, and conclude it with our business outlook. Before we will start with a short presentation with the key highlights of our strategy 2025 labeled profitable growth through higher customer value.



Let's turn to Slide 3. GF achieved a good performance in challenging times and delivered a strong free cash flow. COVID-19 lockdowns affected our end markets across the world, the global automotive market as well as the machine tool and aerospace industry were hit the hardest.



While the automotive industry recovered in the second half, the machine tool business remained on low levels. However, due to the well diversified group portfolio and the well balanced global footprint, GF was able to