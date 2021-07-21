Half Year 2021 Georg Fischer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Andreas MÃ¼ller - Georg Fischer AG - CEO, President & Head of Corporate Development



Welcome, and thank you for joining our half year results conference call. Present on our side are: CFO, Mads Joergensen; Head of Investors Relations and Sustainability, Daniel BÃ¶siger; Head of Corporate Communications, Beat RÃ¶mer; and myself, Andreas MÃ¼ller.



Slide 2. In the first semester of 2021, GF has recorded a strong performance and was able to accelerate growth. Most of GF's key markets recovered amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the challenging macroeconomic environment. Sales strongly increased by 20% organically compared with the first half of 2020 and came in at CHF 1.835 billion. All three divisions