Half Year 2022 Georg Fischer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Andreas Muller - Georg Fischer AG - CEO, President & Head of Corporate Development



Thank you, Sandra. Welcome and thank you for joining our midyear results conference call. Present on our side are CFO, Mads Joergensen; Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, Daniel Bosiger; Head of Corporate Communications, Beat Romer; and myself, Andreas Muller. Let's turn to Slide 2. The well-balanced global presence, the diversified group portfolio as well as the strong market positions of all 3 divisions have proven their worth in times of higher uncertainty. As a result, GF was able to significantly improve its performance and achieve the strong growth in the first half of