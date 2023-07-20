Half Year 2023 Georg Fischer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Georg Fischer Midyear Results 2023 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Moira, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Andreas Muller, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Andreas Muller - Georg Fischer AG - CEO, President & Head of Corporate Development



Welcome and thank you for joining our midyear results conference call. Present on our side are our CFO, Mads Joergensen; Head of Investor Relations, Daniel Bosiger; Head of Corporate Communications, Beat Romer; and myself, Andreas Muller. Let's turn to Slide #2. GF was able to report good performance in the first half of the year despite challenging times. The group recorded robust organic sales growth of 7.5%. As a result of strong currency headwinds with an impact of CHF 123 million and the divestment of a light metal casting business in the U.S. in the first half of 2022, sales in Swiss