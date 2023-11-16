Georg Fischer AG Flow Solutions Day Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Christopher Merrell -



Okay. Good afternoon. Sorry for the pause there. My name is Christopher Merrell. I'm the Head of Global Marketing at GF Piping Systems. And I welcome you today to our first Flow Solutions Day here in Schaffhausen.



Before we begin the day I wanted -- or this afternoon, I wanted to give you some insights, some key housekeeping topics that are important. Obviously, within our building here in Schaffhausen.



Firstly, the safety instructions. If there is an emergency, I'd ask you to follow my colleagues from GF, but we will be exiting on the right-hand side of the door here leading into the car park and then heading over to where you came in across the road in the safety zone there as well. So please follow anybody from GF and they will take you to the safe place. So important information first.



Secondly, we're going to be taking some photos and video and also live streaming to guests around the world today as well. So if you have a problem with us taking imagery or filming you, please let us know, we make sure we don't include you in those images as well. Let me just