Q1 2020 Global Fashion Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Patrick Schmidt - Global Fashion Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Global Fashion Group's results for the first quarter of 2020. I am Patrick Schmidt, co-CEO of Global Fashion Group, and I'm joined today by my co-CEO, Christoph Barchewitz; and our CFO, Matthew Price.



I will start by giving you an overview of the key numbers, trends and actions of the quarter. Matthew will then take you through the financial results of the quarter. And lastly, we'll talk about how we have managed the business through the COVID-19 pandemic. After that, we will open it up for Q&A.



COVID-19 had a negative impact on trading in Q1. Nevertheless, we continue to deliver an improvement on all key growth and profitability metrics. Growth slowed down to 13% overall for the quarter. But pleasingly, the key metric for profitable growth, NMV per active customer, continued to grow for the 10th consecutive quarter. We have also grown average order value and have had more active customers than ever