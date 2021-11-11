Q3 2021 GFT Technologies SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Jochen Ruetz - GFT Technologies SE - CFO, MD, Member of Executive Board & Member of the Administrative Board



Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to the 9 months numbers of GFT Technologies. I hope you all have the presentation. It's available on the website. We're sharing it online at the same time, so many ways to get there.



I would dig right in. I know, again, as always, on these Thursdays, a lot of numbers coming out. So you are all busy. Let's jump into the presentation. I directly go to the highlights on Slide #2. So we have been able to accelerate growth for the year, especially for the full year. And as a logical result, we have come with a message on 21st of October, increasing the numbers of '21 somewhat and already