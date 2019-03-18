Full Year 2018 Grammer AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Grammer AG conference call regarding the annual figures 2018. (Operator Instructions). Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Ralf Hoppe.



Ralf Hoppe - Grammer AG - Head of Strategic Product Planning



Yes, good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our Analyst Conference Call Fiscal Year 2018. With me today, our new Executive Board's team since January 1, 2019, Mr. Manfred Pretscher, CEO and CFO; and Mr. Jens ÃhlenschlÃ¤ger, our new COO.



Following their presentations, as usual, we have the opportunity to ask questions. So I would like to ask Mr. Pretscher to start the presentation, please.



Manfred Pretscher - Grammer AG - CEO, CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, it's my pleasure to welcome you to today's analyst telephone conference on the 2018 financial year of the Grammer AG.



Jens ÃhlenschlÃ¤ger and I will present the results of the past financial year to you.



As you know, my colleague Mr. Jens