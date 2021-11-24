Q3 2021 Golden Ocean Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen - Golden Ocean Group Limited - CEO



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to this Q3 release. My name is Ulrik Andersen and next to me, I have Peder Simonsen, our CFO.



Today, we are here to give you insight and outlook, insight into how Golden Ocean has been doing and what we're expecting in the near future. The overall message for this release is a strong and solid financial performance combined with a timely hedge of Q1 next year. Basically, what we will show you during the next 15 to 20 minutes is that we have capitalized on the strong Q3 while securing attractively priced forward cover, that we continue to pay out a significant portion of our net profit in dividend, and that the supply