Full Year 2019 GUD Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 26, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 26, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Graeme Whickman

GUD Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director

* Martin A. Fraser

GUD Holdings Limited - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* James Ferrier

Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Senior Industrial Analyst

* Jordan Rogers

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Small Caps Research Analyst

* Matthew Nicholas

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Director

* Ross Barrows

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Former Head of Emerging Growth Research, Director & Emerging Growth Analyst

* Russell J. Gill

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of Emerging Companies for Australia and New Zealand



=====================

Operator



Welcome to the full year results of GUD Holdings for the year ended June 30, 2019. Your presenters today are