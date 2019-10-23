GUD Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Mark G. Smith - GUD Holdings Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, it's 10:00, so we'll commence proceedings, and on behalf of your directors, I welcome you to GUD Holdings Annual General Meeting for the year 2019. I'm Mark Smith, Chairman of your Board of Directors. I declare a quorum present and open the 62nd Annual General Meeting of GUD Holdings Limited.



The notice of meeting was distributed to all shareholders in excess of 28 days ago, along with the company's annual report for the year ended June 30, 2019. With your consent, I'll take it as read.



Before we commence the formal proceedings, allow me to introduce your directors. On my immediate left is our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Graeme Whickman, Mr. Whickman joined the Board on 1st of October 2018, following his appointment as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Whickman will address us later in the meeting.



Next to Mr. Whickman is Ms. Anne Templeman-Jones. Ms. Templeman-Jones was appointed a nonexecutive director on 1st of August 2015. She's an independent director