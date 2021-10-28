GUD Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Graeme Ambery Billings - GUD Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of your directors, welcome to the GUD Holdings Limited AGM For The Year 2021. My name is Graeme Billings, Chairman of your Board of Directors. And with me today is our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Graeme Whickman. Graham and I are hosting this virtual AGM from the company's head office in Altona, North Melbourne.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, the Kurung-Jang-Bulluk people of the Kulin nation, and pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



The Company Secretary has advised me, and I declare a quorum is present and open the 64th AGM of GUD Holdings Limited. The Notice of Meeting was distributed to all shareholders in excess of 28 days ago, along with the company's annual report for the year ended 30 June, 2021. With your consent, I'll take it as read.



Ladies and gentlemen, we meet again in a manner unusual for most of us due to the prolonged and challenging