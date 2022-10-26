GUD Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Graeme Ambery Billings - GUD Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of the Board, I welcome you all to the GUD AGM for the year 2022. My name is Graeme Billings, I'm Chairman of your Board of Directors. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet today, the Wurundjeri, Woiwurrung, Boonwurrung, Wathaurong, peoples of the Eastern Kulin and pay our respect to their elders past, present and emerging.



I declare a quorum is present and opened the 65th AGM of GUD Holdings Limited. The notice of meeting was distributed to all shareholders in excess of 28 days ago, along with the company's annual report for the year ended 30 June '22. With your consent, I'll take it as read.



Ladies and gentlemen, we meet in a manner that will likely become the norm. Our meeting today is a hybrid meeting that shareholders may participate either by being present in person at this venue or virtually online through the technologies we've used in the last 2 years. Whilst we are not entirely free of the COVID-19