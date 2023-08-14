Full Year 2023 GUD Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 10:45PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the GUD Holdings FY '22 Results Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Graeme Whickman, CEO. Please go ahead.



Graeme Whickman - GUD Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Well, welcome to the earnings call of GUD's results for the 12 months ended 30th June 2023. First, apologies. We're 10 minutes behind time. The information was due to be released actually a full hour ago, but we had problems with the carrier pigeon. Its, obviously, wings weren't strong enough to carry the weight of what is a good result.



I'm Graeme Whickman, GUD's CEO and Managing Director. And I'm here with Martin Fraser, the company's Chief Financial Officer. As a matter of housekeeping, we'll have time at the end of the call for Q&A. So if you could hold your questions until then, and then there will be a recording of this presentation on our website later on. We'll start the call by Matt and I running through the key messages and the financial overview. I'll speak a bit about the