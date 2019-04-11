Apr 11, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Q1 2019 Conference Call of Gerresheimer AG. (Operator Instructions)
May I now hand you over to Severine Camp, Investor Relations, who will start the meeting today. Please go ahead.
Severine Camp - Gerresheimer AG - Corporate Senior Director of IR
Hi, everyone. Thank you very much, operator. Thank you for joining us to review our first quarter results of 2019. With me today are Dietmar Siemssen, our CEO; and Rainer Beaujean, our CFO. As we did in the past, we are presenting a set of slides to accompany our remarks on this conference call. The interim report, the slide presentation and the press release are posted on the Investor Relations page of our website at gerresheimer.com/investorrelations. Please note that this call is being webcast live and will also be archived on our website.
Before we start, I would like to remind you that the presentations and discussions are conducted subject to the disclaimer. We will not read the disclaimer but propose we take it as read into the records for the purpose
Q1 2019 Gerresheimer AG Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 11, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...