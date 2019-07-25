Q2 2019 H&E Equipment Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the H&E Equipment Services Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Kevin Inda, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Kevin S. Inda - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Bethany, and welcome to H&E Equipment Services conference call to review the company's results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, which were released earlier this morning. The format for today's call includes a slide presentation, which is posted on our website at www.he-equipment.com.



Please proceed to Slide 2. Conducting the call today will be John Engquist, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Leslie Magee, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.



Please proceed to Slide 3. During today's call, we'll refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, and we