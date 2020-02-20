Q4 2019 H&E Equipment Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome the H&E Equipment Services Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Kevin Inda, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Kevin S. Inda - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Margaret, and welcome to the H&E Equipment Services conference call to review the company's results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2019, which were released earlier this morning. The format of today's call includes a slide presentation, which is posted on our website at www.he-equipment.com. Please proceed to Slide 2. Conducting the call today will be John Engquist, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Leslie Magee, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.



Please proceed to Slide 3. During today's call, we'll refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, and we reconcile