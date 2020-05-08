Q1 2020 H&E Equipment Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the H&E Equipment Services First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Kevin Inda, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kevin S. Inda - Corporate Communications, Inc. - SVP, Principal and Head of Public Relations Practice



Thank you, Mark, and welcome to the H&E Equipment Services conference call to review the company's results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, which were released earlier this morning. The format for today's call includes a slide presentation, which is posted on our website at www.he-equipment.com.



Please proceed to Slide 2. Conducting the call today will be John Engquist, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Leslie Magee, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.



Please proceed to Slide 3. During today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial