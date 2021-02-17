Q4 2020 H&E Equipment Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to H&E Equipment Services Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Kevin Inda, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kevin S. Inda - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Sarah, and welcome to H&E Equipment Services conference call to review the company's results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, which were released earlier this morning. The format for today's call includes a slide presentation, which is posted on our website at www.he-equipment.com.



Please proceed to Slide 2. Conducting the call today will be John Engquist, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer; and Leslie Magee, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.



Please proceed to Slide 3. During today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures and we've reconciled these