Q2 2023 H&E Equipment Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our review of second quarter 2023 results, and thank you for your participation and continued interest in H&E. A press release reporting our second quarter results was issued earlier today and can be found along with all supporting statements and schedules at the H&E website that's www.he-equipment.com. Our discussion this morning is accompanied by a slide presentation, which can also be found at the H&E website under the Investor Relations tab in Events and Presentations.



On Slide 2, you will see a list of senior managers joining me today. They are Brad Barber, Chief Executive Officer; John Engquist