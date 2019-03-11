Mar 11, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Christian Hogg - Hutchison China MediTech Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. All right. Well, 9:00. So thank you, everybody, for attending today the Hutchison China MediTech 2018 Results Presentation. As always, it's a very detailed presentation, but I'm going to just go through the slides and touch on the main points. The disclaimer, as always.



So starting off with the financial results. Before I go diving into the actual numbers for the year, I thought I'd stop on this slide for a moment, Slide #3 -- 4 rather. We really have 3 core areas of our focus these days as we strive to build a science-based or science-focused global biopharmaceutical company off of our base in China. The 3 areas we're focused on are: global innovation, China oncology and obviously our existing China business.



Global innovation these days is all about bringing our small molecule targeted therapies to development in the global market. We, today, have 5 assets that we are either in development outside of China or about to start development out of China. So more and more, this is us trying to maximize the