HUTCHMED (China) Ltd virtual investor update Call Transcript

May 26, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Christian Lawrence Hogg - HUTCHMED(China)Limited-Former CEO&Executive Director



Okay. Thank you very much for attending today the HUTCHMED company update. We're going to cover R&D. We're going to cover commercial updates. And most importantly, we'll also cover the 10 abstracts that have recently been published for ASCO, covering many of our assets.



So if you could move to the agenda, the agenda today is quite varied, a varied update. We will have Dr. Wei-Guo Su, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Dr. Marek Kania, our Head of International and Chief Medical Officer in international, cover our pipeline, our development pipeline. And Wei-Guo will also give more color on our early programs, our discovery strategy. I will touch on the market potential of various of our assets. And that will be followed by Chen Hong to talk about China commercial and Tom Held, the U.S. So Chen Hong is our Chief Commercial Officer in China; and Tom Held is our Senior VP of Commercial in the United States, building our team. We'll then briefly touch