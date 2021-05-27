HUTCHMED (China) Ltd Corporate Call Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 04:00AM GMT

Christian Hogg - HUTCHMED(China)Limited-CEO&Executive Director



Good morning or good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the HUTCHMED R&D Commercial and ASCO Update follow-up call. As many of you know last night, Hong Kong time, we had a 2.5-hour event in which the team went through a 150-odd pages of updates on our pipeline, our commercial platform, our manufacturing efforts.



It was tailored primarily to -- because it was so late Hong Kong time, it was tailored primarily to U.K. and U.S. investors and analysts. So today, we are having a follow-up Q&A session so that Asia-based analysts or investors are able to pose their questions to the company.



If you could move on to Slide #3. This was the schedule of events or the agenda yesterday where we -- Dr. Wei-Guo Su and Dr. Marek Kania, took us through our development pipeline and our early discovery activities. Chen Hong and Tom Held took us through the commercial activities in China and the U.S. And then Dr. Zhenping Wu took us through our manufacturing strategy.