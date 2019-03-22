Mar 22, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Hibbett Sports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Friday, March 22, 2019.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pat Watson with Corporate Communications. Please go ahead, sir.
Patrick J. Watson - Corporate Communications, Inc. - SVP and Principal
Thank you, everyone, for joining Hibbett Sports to review the company's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019, which ended on February 2, 2019.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that management's comments during this conference call not based on historical facts, including those in response to your questions, are forward-looking statements. These statements, which reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are
Q4 2019 Hibbett Sports Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 22, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...