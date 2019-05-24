Q1 2020 Hibbett Sports Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Hibbett Sports First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Friday, May 24, 2019.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Pat Watson with Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.



Patrick J. Watson - Corporate Communications, Inc. - SVP and Principal



Thank you for joining Hibbett Sports to review the company's financial and operating results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended on May 4, 2019.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that management's comments during this conference call not based on historical facts, including those in response to your questions, are forward-looking statements. These statements, which reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to uncertainties and risks. It should be noted that the company's future