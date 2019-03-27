Full Year 2018 Hera SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano - Hera S.p.A. - Executive Chairman & Group President



Good afternoon, everybody. We are a little tired after a long board meeting, but here we are ready to present our group's results for 2018.



The fundamental points that we would like to highlight in our introduction refer to the very many things done during the year. We concluded a few M&A transactions, which, for the most part, were focused on the energy sector. But also in the Marche region, we also completed a merger with a company, which owned a good portion of the gas networks in the Pesaro province. All this happened in Q1. In Q2 we continued to work with our usual commitment with a specific focus on the position that we are gaining on the topic of sustainability with a view to expanding within our