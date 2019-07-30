Half Year 2019 Hera SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano - Hera S.p.A. - Executive Chairman & Group President



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, everybody. We apologize for the slight delay. Our Board meeting was filled with the information to be discussed, of course, because we are about to go on holidays for the summer, which means that we were discussing all things today. I'm sure you've already read the press release. We are quite satisfied, and I hope you are, too, since as you can see on the first page of the presentation, our EBITDA is up to EUR 546 million with a EUR 22 million growth, equal to plus 4.3% year-on-year. Keep in mind that the growth is almost exclusively organic because, as we'll be seeing, the contribution of 2 M&A transactions was very limited during the