Hera S.p.A. - Special Call Transcript

Jan 10, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



This is the Chorus Call operator, and welcome to the business plan to 2023 presentation for Hera Group.



And now I'd like to give the floor to Mr. Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano, Executive Chairman of Hera Group. You have the floor.



Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano - Hera S.p.A. - Executive Chairman & Group President



Good afternoon. Here we are following our Board meeting to give you an explanation of the document we're presenting. I'm sure you've already released it -- received a press release regarding our new business plan to 2023. Within which, we will be giving you a few elements regarding the more recent period regarding 2019 with a specific focus regarding our preview once we formalize the closing of the figures for 2019.



The elements we'd like to focus on are 2 specific items and 1 more general comment on the year. The specific items refer to the fact that, as you know, at the end of 2019, we finalized the signing of the agreement with Ascopiave regarding the asset swap that we had negotiated in the