Full Year 2019 Hera SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome to the presentation of financial results as at the 31st of December 2019 of the Hera Group. (Operator Instructions) Now I would like to give the floor to Mr. Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano, Executive Chairman of the Hera Group. Please, you now have the floor.



Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano - Hera S.p.A. - Executive Chairman & Group President



Good afternoon. First of all, please accept our apologies, we are late. This has never occurred before. But our Board of Directors Meeting had many items on its agenda. And again, please accept our apologies for being late today.



As regards our presentation, I hope you have already received the corresponding document. And first off, I would like to spend a few words concerning the very serious situation we are currently confronted with, the coronavirus pandemics. Our entire country is struggling, and this is certainly a testing ground for our organization. This is something unprecedented. We have never been confronted with such a situation with such a