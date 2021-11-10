Q3 2021 Hera SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call operator. Welcome to the Q3 2021 Financial Results Presentation for Hera Group. (Operator Instructions) Now I'd like to give the floor to Mr. Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano, Hera Group's Executive Chairman. You have the floor, sir.



Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano - Hera S.p.A. - Executive Chairman & Group President



Good afternoon, everybody. We are here to present the first 9-month results. Results that we are quite satisfied with. They have been very challenging months, and we ourselves didn't expect to achieve the results that we have achieved and that we'll be illustrating to you. These results are the outcome of activities, which began even before the last 9 months. In terms of growth, which has been constant and solid with an EBITDA, which over the 9-month period, grew EUR 77 million equal to almost 10% compared to the first 9 months in 2020, which means that the final figure, as far as EBITDA is concerned is, equal to EUR 883 million.



Moving on to EBIT. A significant growth here, too. Plus EUR 56 million, bringing